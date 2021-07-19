.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni and chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, has enjoined Muslim faithful in the state to exhibit good neighbourliness through love, peaceful coexistence and generosity in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebrations.

This is contained in a Sallah message to the people of the state personally signed by Governor Buni on Monday which was issued by the Director-General Press and Media Affairs to Governor Malam Mamman Mohammed.

“I congratulate you as Muslims all over the world today celebrate one of the greatest festivals of the Islamic Calendar, the Eid-el-Kabir.

“On behalf of the good people of the state and especially the Muslim faithful, l thank Almighty Allah (SWT) for granting us the opportunity to witness this occasion once again.

“The period of Eid-el-Kabir calls for a deep reflection into the lessons of devotion, sacrifice and obedience as exemplified by the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

“This occasion teaches love, sacrifice, honesty, generosity and above all, the fear of Allah.

“I wish to appeal to privileged persons in our communities to imbibe these lessons to support the less privileged. We should support the less privileged in our midst to celebrate this occasion and always.

“This festival also provides us with the opportunity to express our profound gratitude to Allah for the relative peace we now enjoy across the state.

“I wish to especially appreciate the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR in ensuring that peace is fully restored in Yobe state, the Northeast and Nigeria.

“I salute the courage and bravery of the security forces for making great sacrifices to ensure peace is maintained and enjoyed in the state and country.

“I, therefore, appeal to the good people of Yobe state to support, cooperate and encourage the security operatives in their patriotic national duty of ensuring that our communities are safe.

“Let me seize this opportunity to commend and thank you for the support you have continued to render to this administration.

“I assure you that government will continue to provide infrastructure, qualitative education, healthcare delivery, roads, employment and empowerment opportunities among others to make life more meaningful to our citizens.

“I also enjoin you to continue praying for the full return of peace and security across the state and country.

“I wish you all a very peaceful and memorable Sallah celebration. Buni stated.