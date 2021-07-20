By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has urged people to be more tolerant with each other irrespective of any religious, political or ethnic affinities.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, made the appeal in a message to felicitate with the people of the state on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir, 1442 AH.

According to the Governor, there was also the urgent need for the citizens of the country to show more love, respect for each other, be more patriotic , as well as engage in fervent prayers .

Bagudu, also congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the State, Nigeria and the world at large.

He stated that, the Sallah period was a solemn and real time to shower love and respect, as well as imbibe the virtues of assisting each other.

The Kebbi State Governor said:” There is no better period than now to exhibit the virtues and sterling qualities of our Noble Prophet Muhammad ( SAW) in this Holy Month .

“This is a time for all of us to go out to reiterate our belief in Nigeria, as well as engage in acts that can solidify the peace, unity and socioeconomic prosperity of the nation.

“All hands must therefore be on deck by all peace loving and law abiding Nigerians, to make the country more secured, hence, restore its lost glory.”

Bagudu appealed to Nigerians to continue to positively supplement the extant efforts of the three tiers of government, support security agencies and other critical stakeholders, to ensure the return of normalcy, peace, unity and security of the nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria