By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Posters of Senator Godswill Akpabio,the

Minister for Niger Delta, felicitating with the Muslims at Sallah,have flooded some major streets in Kaduna during the festive period.

Although there was no political inscription on the poster that linked the Minister with any political office come 2023 ,a political analyst in the state capital, Malam Hassan Rufai ,said the development was an expression of goodwill which the minister enjoys in Kaduna and in other northern states.

Akpabio.,he said ,has a network of friends and supporters across the North who will always like to identify with him,particularly in a period where all Nigerians needed the desired unity to forge ahead.

“There are reports that the posters were spotted in Sokoto,Kano and a host of other states since on Sallah’s eve,” he said.

Similarly, a former youth leader, Engr.Bello Bichi said it was not surprising that Akpabio ” has a growing number of admirers in the North given the kind of goodwill and respect he has built in the North for many years.”

” As a Nigerian politician he has been a bridge-builder across the North and Southern parts of the country for many years.”

“If any citizen does something spectacular about uniting this country or helping the poor without recourse to their religious or ethno-regional origins, he or she will automatically cultivate many fans and political recognition. And Akpabio is one such Nigerian”, he said.