By Dirisu Yakubu

The 10th edition of ‘Edo Festival and Awards’ is set to hold from September 17-19, 2021 in the United Kingdom.

In a release by the national coordinator of the event in Nigeria, Roland Igbadume, preparations are on top gear to host the biggest Diaspora gathering of Edo sons and daughters.

Igbadume, a former Senior Special Assistant to the then Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole on Entertainment noted that the annual event will afford “stakeholders in the Edo state project to meet and chat the way forward for the state.”

The statement read in part: “This year’s event is slated to run concurrently for three days starting with a symposium, an investment summit and gala and awards night.

“This year’s edition is set to honour deserving sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves in the service to humanity and the promotion of Edo state in different categories which includes; the ‘Best Senator, and House of Representatives member, Edo State, ‘Edo man of the Year, Most inspiring Edo sports man and woman, Business Icon amongst others.

“All the categories are open to the public to vote who they consider the best nominee in the different class.”

He called on voters to visit the dedicated website and sundry social media handles to cast their votes.