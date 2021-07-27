



The Ebonyi House of Assemby on Monday in Abakaliki, screened and confirmed four commissioner-nominees sent to it by Gov. Dave Umahi.

The nominees are Dr Daniel Umezurike, Dr Stephen Odo, Chief Sunday Inyima and Dr Sunday Nwangele.

The nominees whose names were sent to the Assembly for confirmation, were dropped by the governor during a partial cabinet reshuffle recently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that before the dissolution of the cabinet, Umezurike was the Commissioner for Health, while Odo served as Commissioner for Solid Minerals.

READ ALSO: Umahi charges Muslim community to contribute to Ebonyi development

Inyima and Nwangele were Commissioners for Business Development; and Water Resources and Grants and Donor Agency, respectively.

Mr Francis Nwifuru, the Speaker of the House, while congratulating the nominees, described them as people with good antecedents.