Sunday Igboho



By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services has parased 11 men and a woman arrested after a fierce fu battle with Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo alias Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo State in the early hours of today.

The operatives recovered a cache of arms and also took the suspects to Abuja while Igboho escaped.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Bloodbath as gunmen invade Sunday Igboho’s residence, move corpses from scene

They were paraded this night by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

More details shortly

Vanguard News Nigeria