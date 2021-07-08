The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has bagged the Excellence Award at the Annual Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Award Ceremony, for its efforts at enabling businesses and creating opportunities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

In a statement in Abuja, Thursday, Head, Public Affairs of the DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, said the award was received by the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the DPR, Engineer Sarki Auwalu.

Osu noted that the award was presented to the DPR for its achievements, which included the establishment of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre, in Lagos inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in January.

He added that the DPR also got the recognition for successfully completing the bidding for 57 marginal oilfields in the country which helped the Federal Government to shore up its revenue and also promises to enhance the nation’s oil and gas production.

According to him, the organisers of the award noted the DPR’s transformation from a regulator to a business enabler and opportunity house in the oil and gas space is what Nigeria needs to maximise the potential of the sector.

Auwalu thanked the organisers for the recognition, stressing that it would spur the DPR to greater heights.

The DPR, he said, would continue to create opportunities that enable businesses and investments for all stakeholders by using its service instruments of licenses that guarantee investments, permits that enable participation and approvals that authorise activities.