By Victor Arjiromanus

In 2020, he grabbed the highly contested VIP Awards for the Best Rated DJ in Nigeria, cementing his legacy of creating a tremendous music mix that cuts across all genres and cultures, while inspiring and entertaining several millions of music lovers all over the world.

Anih Chineye Jeremiah, fondly called by his stage name ‘Unstoppable DJ Nero’ was born on May 19 1995 is a Nigerian disc jockey that is revered as one of the best DJs in Nigeria and the world at large. He started his music career as a disc jockey at a tender age. His love and passion to make his fans and Clients happy through his special ways of mixing and controlling different songs of varied genres are what appends the ‘unstoppable’ to his name.

A native of Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State, but was born and bred in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria where he had his basic and secondary school education. He was born to a father who loves African music and culture.

He has a discography of African songs that is well-listened across Africa beyond that has contributed to giving Afro-beats a place in the world music map. His discography includes; Unstoppable DJ Nero Uk Party Mix; Unstoppable DJ Nero Amapiano Mix; Unstoppable DJ Nero King Meji Hip Hop Request Mix; Unstoppable DJ Nero Chill At Home MIX

On what inspired him to take up a career as a DJ, Nero said he grew up in an environment that appreciates music, and how he came up with his stage names.

‘’I grew up in an environment where people love music. I was listening to various genres of music including; pop, afro-juju, highlife, afro-beat, jazz, hip-hop, rhythm and blues, and soul, etc. I first started as a DJ under the stage name DJ JDN, but I had to switch to Unstoppable DJ Nero after I failed to secure a record label contract upon releasing several mixtapes. Later, I became popular as a DJ for hosting street carnivals, and events that involved lyrical rap battles between upcoming and underground rappers, and also dance competitions.’’ He said.

In 2018, DJ Nero released a mixtape titled ‘Best Of June’, a compilation of songs that featured several Nigerian artists including; Wizkid, Burna Boy, Olamide, Duncan Mighty, Yemi Alade among others. The mixtape included “Lagos Vibes”, a song that had vocals from Wizkid.

DJ Nero gained several other recognitions for pushing and promoting upcoming artists in Nigeria and the world at large. He has worked with a lot of personalities and hopes to work with more in the future.

DJ Nero who will be celebrating 9 years on stage this year, said what he does over the years as a professional DJ that has made him remain relevant in the industry is that; “I practice and learn a lot, and I am still learning every day. Also, I believe in creating a unique vibe anytime I play. I am a very positive person, nothing fails in my hand, I am born for greatness’’ he said.