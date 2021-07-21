By Juliet Umeh

Carrier neutral data colocation provider, Rack Centre, said it has doubled its IT load capacity to 1.5 MW at its Lagos campus.

The feat will serve the company with additional 600 square metres of data centre white space to provide comprehensive carrier neutral ecosystem that can benefit over 40 carriers Internet Service Providers, ISP and a diverse Cloud marketplace.

Managing Director of the company, Dr Ayotunde Coker, said the facility addresses the growing need for proven reliable hosting,flexible interconnection and enabling companies to advance their digital transformation.

Coker said: “With 100 per cent uptime track record since inception, the expansion is the first stage of a trajectory that is in progress to add an additional 13MW of IT load capacity ready for service in 2022 at the same campus in Lagos Nigeria.

“The newly completed LGS1 facility boasts two redundant, independent, and diverse meet-me rooms, three fibre entry routes into the facility and an open access mast for connectivity providers.

“The Lagos Campus data centre has grown to be the largest carrier neutral digital infrastructure hub in West Africa and West Central Africa, halving the latency of data transfers from South Africa to Europe and the USA.

All undersea cables are directly connected, so every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa is directly connected.

“We have achieved a track record of 100 per cent uptime since launch and gained an unprecedented list of high-profile global accolades for an African data Centre company,” he added.