By Festus Ahon

THE Forum of Local Government Chairmen of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, has said the Party was not threatened by the wave of defections in the State.

Chairman of the forum and the Chairman of the PDP in Warri North Local Government Area, Mr Isaac Wiliki, who spoke to journalists at the end of the forum’s meeting hosted by the Chairman of the party in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, in Asaba, said the party remained solidly strong in all the 25 local government areas of the state.

Wiliki said the forum passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his developmental efforts, youths, and women empowerment in all parts of the State.

He said they also passed vote of confidence on the State PDP Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, for their peaceful and quality leadership that had spurred infrastructural and human capital development in the state.

He expressed confidence that the State was a PDP State and would remain so, assuring that the PDP-led government in the State has a Governor, whose performance was unequaled.

While saying that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s led government was determined to make the State a better place, he said the nation’s Constitution guaranteed freedom of association; hence the few defectors, who had no strong base in their wards, were free to associate with whatever party they chose to.

Insisting that the party remained solidly strong and unthreatened, Wiliki disclosed that the meeting was held to review events in the State and review the performance of the party led government from the inception of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

He reiterated that they were satisfied with the level of performance of the governor, especially in road infrastructures, health, education, peace and security among others.

He disclosed that it was the resolve of the party’s local government Chairmen, as the party’s captains in various local government areas, to meet monthly to review events and proffer ways of strengthening and moving the party forward.

He appreciated the continued support of all Deltans and appealed for sustainability, even as he assured that the party would never let them down.

The host and PDP Chairman in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji explained that the meeting reviewed various activities in the State, which resulted in unanimous accolade on the Governor, the Speaker, Chief Kingsley Esiso, Delta North Senatorial Chairman of the Party, Elder Moses Iduh and his counterparts in South and Central.

He solicited the continued support of Deltans and thanked them for their immense support to the party in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria