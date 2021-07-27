By Victor Arjiromanus

Daily, social media go agog with various people trying to gain public admiration and support by portraying their talents, a thing that has been termed as ‘content creation’. Among these diverse talented people, is a creative dancer who has not just captured the minds of people with his talent, but, has made a stint, becoming, arguably, the most creative dancer on social media is, Chibundu Victor Chisom, popularly called, ‘Vickdance’

Born on May 19, 2000, and hails from Umuahia South of Abia state, Vickdance hit the limelight after he made a dance clip of one of the trending songs ‘High Way’ by DJ Kaywise ft. Phyno sometime this year, with his young sisters, an act that brought the admiration of many dance enthusiast, with several Brands reaching out to him to become their ambassador.

He was later signed as Brands ambassador to; JiJi Nigeria, Snappy Exchange and Drew Nigeria.



He has featured celebrity dancers Like Poco lee and many more others.

Vickdance who started Dancing Professionally in 2018, alongside his Girlfriend Sarima known as ‘’Realsarima’’ on Instagram, has since been pushing the now widely accepted ‘Creative Dance’ to bigger heights.

Speaking with Vanguard on his start in the journey as a dancer, and how he has gained dominance in the industry, he said ‘’I did not become a dancer, I was born a dancer and I am sure it is my gift from God. But then, I took it seriously because I felt more connected to it, with time my passion for dancing grew more and more.’’

According to him, he began to have an edge over several other dancers, when he started appreciating dance as art to tell the world’s story, not a mere thing of fun.

‘’At a stage in life, I got to realize that it is not just about dancing. If you can interpret how you feel, what the world looks like out here if you can express yourself, explain the lyrics of the song then why don’t you just go for it?’’

‘’After realizing this, the way I danced had to change, I worked towards what came into my head and I saw myself being able to tell a story from dancing. In most of my videos, I make sure I explain how I feel and the lyrics themselves.

Most of the experiences I gained were from shows I was invited for, and some few of my videos because the audience are not just waiting to see you dance, they want you to be able to make them connect with you.’’

‘’Dancing means a lot to me because with dancing I can express myself. Some certain things I can’t say on my own, together with nice music that connects with what I am feeling I can express it through the choreography I come up with that is me dancing, and I’m most grateful to God for this gift’’

‘’My inspiration in dancing was from a lot of people with time, when I started dancing, I got to see that out there we have a lot of people that do the same thing I do. I found out that most of the things they do while dancing was amazing, so deep down I knew I could be like them and even do more than they do. From there I got inspired, the zeal to do more came in, and I started working towards being the best, better and bigger at it and now I am proud of who I turned out to be’’

Vickdance who is good at different dance genres like Afro dance, Pop and Rock, Cultural, and Krumping, said up-and-coming dancers must work hard to be versatile, to increase their prospect, respect and pay, as many great dancers are getting good pay for their works.