Edevbie

One Delta With Edevbie, a political support group for Olorogun David Edevbie, a frontline aspirant in the governorship race in Delta State, has applauded Delta Central 2023 (DC-23) for sustaining the tempo as a formidable lobby group to actualize the goal of Delta Central producing the governor in the state, come 2023.

The group in a statement signed by Comrade Ovie Duke said “no doubt, the campaign so far has yielded positive results and is poised to record more striking achievements.”

Furthermore, they saluted all the EXCOs, BOTs and members of DC-23, saying that “they have sacrificed so many things in order to go from one place to another, doing the good work for all Urhobos.”

Adding: “You are our heroes and heroines,” praying for Gods blessings in reward for all their spectacular efforts.

The group also applauded all individuals and ethnic groups that have so far warmly welcomed and hosted DC-23.

Continuing, the body thanked the National Coordinator of DC-23, Chief (Dr.) Sen. Ighoyota Amori, describing him as a political icon in Nigeria.

“Sir, your wisdom and articulate presentation to the people you have so far visited and your open door policy in piloting the affairs of DC-23 is most commendable.

“To us, Dr Amori is a political reservoir,” the group added.

One Delta With Edevbie also commended the likes of Olorogun Arthur Akpowowo, Publicity Secretary, DC-23, Chief Bernard Edewor and Hon. Onokegwu for playing active roles so far.

“No doubt you all are doing this for all the governorship aspirants from Delta Central,” One Delta With Edevbie said.

Meanwhile, a relation of the guber aspirant, Comrade Emmanuel Edevbie, commended Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, saying he has piloted the affairs of the state in a manner worthy of commendation.

Edevbie who spoke to journalists in Eku, also thanked the governor for the reappointment of all his commissioners.

Edevbie also wished him more of Gods wisdom to enable him finish strong and leave legacies behind.