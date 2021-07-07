By Juliet Umeh

Cybersecurity Company, SHELT Global Limited has announced the appointment of the Co-Founder and COO of Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Adewale Obadare as a member of the Advisory Board of its Nigerian entity, Cyber Immune Limited.

The company expressed confidence that Obadare will bring a wealth of experience, diversity of skills and regional experience to the Board.

It explained that Obadare’s purpose will be to counsel, guide and support Cyber Immune Limited and Shelt Global in fulfilling their vision and objective of being one of the leading providers of Security Operation Center, SOC, in Africa.

Obadare is seasoned CyberSecurity Expert and GRC Technopreneur with over 50 international professional certifications to his credit and was awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree in Cybersecurity from Trinity International University of Ambassadors Atlanta Georgia, USA.

He is also a fellow of many professional bodies including: British Computer Society, FBC; Fellow Institute of Management Consultants, FIMC; Fellow Institute of Information Management, FIIM among others.

MD Shelt Global Ltd, Mr. Youssef Abillama, said: “We are confident that Obadare will bring a depth of skills and regional insights that will continue to enrich the experience of the Board. “We are most honoured to have him agree to be a member of the Advisory Board and grateful for the time and energy he will dedicate in order to assist us in fulfilling our vision in the region.”

MD Shelt Global Ltd is a technologically advanced European-based Managed Security Service provider, MSSP, offering a versatile range of cybersecurity services to leading institutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa, in partnership with some of the most renowned names in the industry.