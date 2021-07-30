By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Civil Society Network for Good Governance, Thursday, condemned the prolonged stay in office of the incumbent Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

According to the group, the tenure elongation of the AGF is against the laws of the land and also against the Public Service Rules (PSR) 020810, which states that the compulsory retirement age for all grades in the service shall be 60 years of age or 35 years in service.

The sitting AGF assumed office in the year June 25, 2015 and was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, with an expectancy tenure length of four years renewable once.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National President, Civil Society Network for Good Governance Barr. Adefila Kamal, said the sitting Accountant General is unilaterally subverting the interests of all Nigerians to serve sectional interests.

He said: “From the clear provision of the law, the retention of the Accountant General is longer tenable as it violates the very guidelines that define public servants’ stay in office, and is a dangerous precedent that ought to be clipped rather than bring given wings to fly.

“The tenure elongation for the immediate past Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police hasn’t translated to any measurable improvement in the security situation of our country, hence the practice should be discontinued to avoid tainting the legacy of President Buhari which is outstanding in the public service history of Nigeria.

“It is a matter of urgency that the appointment of the Accountant General, having attained the legally mandated age of 60years in November 2020, should be terminated or he should tow the path of honour and resign his appointment.

“His continued stay in office, asides lacking legal backing, also calls into question the capacity of the current occupant to discharge his key function of preventing corruption and fraudulent use of public resources by ensuring releases of only appropriated funds to MDAs.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately relieve the Accountant General of his duties, adding that the Accountant General could also refuse himself from further occupying the seat.

“Failure to do this, we shall deploy all legally permissible means to ensure that the right thing is done in defence of the integrity of the public service system and the promotion of institutional independence to perform constitutionally guaranteed functions”, he cautioned.

Vanguard News Nigeria