Nollywood actress and runway model, Crystabel Goddy, is definitely a lady with many talents. Although she gained fame through her roles in movies, the young lady began her career in the fashion industry.

Goddy, the maiden queen of the beauty pageant, Beauty of Africa, which was held in 2007. Her foray into modelling exemplified her as someone who came to break barriers and stereotypes in the fashion industry. Against the norm – super tall, at the time of her entry into modelling, she challenged the status quo by winning the Miss Amnesty beauty pageant in 2008 at 5ft 7inches tall.

While eulogizing her prowess in both modelling and acting, it’s important to consider her days of little beginning and what helped shape her future career – it all started during her secondary school days. Encouraged by her English teacher to discover her passion and potentials, she decided she would be a model and an actress.

Ever since, she has proven to be a talent in both fields and has never looked back. She has been a voice championing training for models especially; because modelling unlike acting has not been taken seriously in this part of the world. Models are not protected, their fees are not regulated, it is treated as a career for not-do-wells hence most of those venturing into it see it that way as just to make ends meet.

She plans on training future models and being their voice so that the ills of the professions can be corrected so that models can become professionals and not just that, but treated as such in terms of remuneration among others.