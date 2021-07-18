By Ike Uchechukwu

The people of Ikot-Effanga Mkpa town council in Calabar Municipality of Cross River State, and host community to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as well as other Federal & state Government agencies have frowned at what they described as the indifference of the government about their plight and marginalisation of their people.

This is coming on the heels of the health hazard occasioned by a dump-site located in the area managed by the Cross River state government , non inclusion of indigenes and marginalisation of their people .

Vanguard learned that apart from NDDC ,the community also hosts Cross River Basin Development Authority, Federal Character Commission amongst others .

The Community raised the alarm adding that they were not happy with the way they are being treated by the government and it agencies, and have threaten to take necessary action to correct these abnormally

They accused Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of neglect and being insensitive to their feelings.

Vanguard learned that among the accusations leveled against NDDC was the marginalization of the indigenes of Ikot Effanga Mkpa in the just concluded employment carried out by the agency even when they were promised 10 slots, not even one was allotted to them as host community.

Speaking with newsmen in Calabar , weekend ,the leader of Ikot Effanga Mkpa Town Council, Chief Effanga Ineng Effanga, who led a five member team accused the ministry of non observant of the local content principle in terms of employment, other members in the team were Hon. Bassey Edet, Chief Offiong Essien Henshaw, Elder Effiom Bassey( Youth leader) and Arc Effiom E. Ita.

When contacted,the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs through Mr Okorie director of the ministry, declined making any comment on the issue.

” I cannot comment on the matter because of my status in the establishment ,I am not permitted to talk to the media ,” he said .

Moreso ,the town council complained of unreplied complaints including implemented promises inspite of the fact that they have their Secretariat in Ikot Effanga Mkpa town council.

On the issue of health hazard occasioned by the dump-site ,the Town Council called on the Cross River state government to as a matter of urgency come to their aid ,as there could be an outbreak of a epidemic in the area.

“The dump-site in Ikot Effanga Mkpa managed by Calabar City Urban Development Authority is another head ache for the town council,the dump site has become a major source of ill health to the people living there.

“The way the place is being managed is quite unethical and capable of causing a causing untold health hazard with attendant complications to the people,” Chief Effanga said.

Speaking for they further called on the state to pay them compensation on a land marked E1 and E2 in Ikot Effanga Mkpa .

“The issue of Land Grabbing by the government is unacceptable, parcel E1 and parcel E2 in Ikot Effanga Mkpa was seized by the state government without payment of compensation to the town council of Ikot Effanga Mkpa.

“The State House of Assembly under the government of Gov Duke, the House of Assembly advised the state government to sit down with the host community and work out modalities, but the government has unilaterally coverted the land for it use without any compensation.

” We are using this medium to appeal to both , Federal and state government to come to our aid,fulfil all the promises ,because we cannot keep quiet and die in silence ,” they appealed .

