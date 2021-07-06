By Adesina Wahab

Lagos State Government has said a statement denying the closure of any school due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday night.

In a statement by the spokesman for the ministry, Mr Ganiu Lawal, the ministry said it did not order the closure of two private schools in the Lekki area of the state.

“The reported closure of two private schools in Lekki did not follow a directive from the Government, as speculated in the media.

A preliminary finding by the Lagos State Ministry of Education, according to the Hon. Commissioner for Education Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, revealed that the closure of the two schools was a decision of the school proprietors to pre-empt the likelihood of further spread of a reported Covid-19 case by a parent at Standard Bearer Secondary School, Lekki.

“However, The Ministry has contacted the management of both Lagoon Girls Secondary School and Standard Bearer Secondary School in Lekki and the schools confirmed the closure as a proactive measure. The school owners further revealed that learning will continue online until the coast is clear that students and staff of the schools will be safe to have physical contact.

“The Commissioner advised school proprietors to adhere strictly to Covid-19 preventive measures to ensure the safety of students and staff. Parents are urged to remain vigilant to ensure that the State Government’s efforts at reducing the negative effect of Covid-19 are not fruitless,” the statement read.