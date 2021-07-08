COVID-19: Talk to Nigerians about delta variants, experts charge FG

Call for constructive engagement

By Chioma Obinna

As new COVID-19 variants continue to emerge, Nigerian medical experts have urged the Federal Government to be open about the delta variant and ensure constructive engagement with the populace to secure their trust as well as get them to be on their guards against the pandemic.

The experts in a separate chat with Vanguard expressed worry that Nigeria cannot afford another third wave of COVID-19.

In his submission, a renowned Laboratory Scientist and a Public Health Analyst, Dr Casmier Ifeanyi, regretted what he described as a “huge trust deficit” on the part of Nigerians, adding that all ports of entry must be made to live up to their mandate.

He added that all other interface points such as schools, churches, markets, mall, plazas, workplaces, and their likes must be closely monitored for compliance with the set protocols for their operations for as long as the Pandemic lasts.

Expressing concern that evidence has shown that the delta variant has a higher level of transmissibility, compared to other variants of concern, he said: “It’s important that since we do not have the capacity for providing access to enough vaccines for mass vaccination of our people, we should ensure that we bring back the people’s commitment to complying with issued guidelines.

“The Nigerian government needs to find ways of getting citizenry willingly adopt once again the non-pharmaceutical intervention. There must be more effective risk communication, particularly as regards the emergence of more virulent COVID-19 variants.

“I think more stakeholder engagement going forward is what must be done to help bring all hands-on deck towards mitigating the imminent third wave of COVID-19 pandemic now complicated by the likelihood of it been driven by exotic new variants that are circulatory across the globe.”

Ifeanyi called for urgent resuscitation of the hospital-based isolation centre and make them an integral part of the Federal Medical Centres, University Teaching Hospitals, Specialist and General Hospitals across the States and the Federal Capital Territory.

On his part, former Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Prof Akin Osibogun said the new delta variant spreads faster and more virulent, hence, the need for the country to be at alert.

“What governments at all levels should be doing is to motivate the general population to adhere to the public health measures to prevent the virus, intensify diplomatic and other efforts to get more vaccines into the country, and energise it is public health preparedness measures including surveillance and focussed research.”

Vanguard News Nigeria