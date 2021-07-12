*As Task Force uncovers Delta variant in Oyo

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Deola Badru

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, disclosed that the state is experiencing a potential third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with dire consequences.

Sanwo-Olu, who said this while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state and ongoing response as a government; noted that the country stands the risk of losing both lives and livelihood on a devastating scale.

The governor said: “From the end of March 2021, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos began to wind down, and we began to enjoy some reprieve from the worst effects of the virus. This enabled us to further open-up the economy to allow the start of the journey towards full normalcy in our lives and the pursuit of livelihoods, after what has been a very difficult year.

“Regrettably, in spite of the hard work and dedicated efforts towards sustaining the return to normalcy, over the last three months, we are now finding ourselves at what appears to be the start of a potential 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Lagos State.

“From the beginning of July, we started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1 per cent at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6 per cent as at July 8, 2021. The rapid increase within a week gives great cause for concern.

“Also, within the last two weeks, the occupancy rate at our isolation centres increased from an average of 1 per cent to 6 per cent. This is the new and disturbing reality that now confronts us.

“But we must not be demoralised by this. We must instead resolve that we will not leave any stone unturned in our bid to effectively mitigate the third wave of this pandemic in Lagos. As you all know, Lagos has been the epicentre of the pandemic since the start, and the way we manage it here has a significant impact and reverberating effect on the national outlook and outcomes.

“It is only by testing and sequencing comprehensively that we can collect the data required for informed decision-making.”

18% inbound passengers from May-July absconded in Lagos

On travel protocols for in-bound passengers, the governor said: “Between May 8 2021 and July7, 2021, a total of 50,322 passengers of interest arrived in Lagos via the Murtala Mohammed Airport. Of the 50,322 passengers, 18 percent could not be reached by EKOTELEMED because of the provision of either wrong numbers or wrong Nigerian contact details to be reached on.

“Going forward, passengers that do not provide the right details, including a phone number that cannot be reached for monitoring and an address for isolation, will face serious sanctions including fines and imprisonment according to our Lagos State Coronavirus Law of 2021.

“As dictated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), passengers from red-listed countries (India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey) are required to observe mandatory isolation. So far, we have successfully isolated 2,386 passengers in Lagos State. Of this number, 15 per cent have absconded.

“The following sanctions are being recommended and have already been meted out to defaulters: For Foreigners: Revocation of their Permanent Residency, and deportation; and for Nigerians: Prosecution to the full extent of the Lagos State COVID-19 Law.”

Ahead of the Sallah celebration, Sanwo-Olu said: “Greater vigilance is required at this time in our Churches and Mosques and other places of religious worship. We must not allow ourselves to be carried away by the illusion that all is now back to normal. This is especially critical, as Sallah approaches, in a little over a week from now.

“The festivities will no doubt bring people together in large numbers and create conditions that can sadly cause the spread of the Coronavirus. We must not allow this to happen.

“We are mandating full compliance with all protective protocols. Compulsory use of masks in all public places, social distancing, temperature checks, Provisions for hand-washing and sanitizers, and a maximum of 50 percent occupancy in enclosed spaces.”

Task Force uncovers Delta variant in Oyo

Meanwhile, the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, yesterday, uncovered the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in the state.

The State Incident Manager and coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, Dr. Olabode Ladipo, who confirmed the development, urged residents of the state to take extra caution and consistently apply all advisories earlier released.

In a a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on behalf of the Task Force, indicated that the Task Force “wishes to notify the general public of the isolation of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus in the State.”

The statement reads: “This strain has been associated with high transmission, increase the severity of infection and outcomes.

“As such, this is to warn that the virus is still very much within the society.”

“The Own Your Action, OYA, initiative of the state government should be seriously considered by adhering to the guidelines of wearing nose and mouth masks in public gatherings, washing of hands with soap and water and use of hand sanitisers, among others.

“The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, hereby, appeals to the good people of Oyo State to comply with these and other advisories as they apply to individuals and organisations.

“It would be appreciated if all in-bound travelers from overseas maintain the mandatory seven-day isolation and subsequent testing before mingling with the populace.

“In addition, residents are enjoined to seek medical care and avail the opportunity of free testing whenever there’s any feeling of unwellness.”