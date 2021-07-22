A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday ordered that a 19-year-old man, Emmanuel Sunday, who allegedly defiled a minor, be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

The police charged Sunday, who resides at Magbon in Badagry, Lagos State, is being tried for defilement.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje did not take Sunday’s plea.

Kubeinje, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 11 for the DPP advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that Sunday committed the offence on June 11 at his residence.

READ ALSO: Ogun High Courts begin annual vacation July 19

Ogunleye said that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the teenager.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

Vanguard News Nigeria