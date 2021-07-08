A mobile court in Benin, Edo, on Wednesday, convicted 24 persons of illegal parking and displaying of wares for sale in unauthorised places.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trial judge, Chief Magistrate Mutairu Oare, convicted 21 of illegal parking while three others were convicted of trading in unauthorised places.

Oare ordered those convicted of illegal parking to pay between N20,000 and N30,000 each, while the three convicted of trading in unauthorised places were ordered to pay N5,000 each.

He, however, cautioned and discharged 10 other persons brought before the court.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Aigbokhaode Ayo, had told the court that the convicts were apprehended within Benin metropolis.

NAN reports that all the convicted persons pleaded liable to the offences.

(NAN)

