Cotonou court adjourns Igboho’s case till Friday

The Cour D’Appel De Cotonou, Benin Republic, has adjourned the case involving Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, till Friday, July 23.

Igboho was, therefore, returned to the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou.

His lawyer, Yomi Aliyu(SAN), told newsmen that today, Thursday, was just for registration of the case.

The court is expected to rule on the merits or otherwise of the international arrest warrant for Igboho.

The judgment will determine if he will be extradited to Nigeria or not.

Vanguard had earlier reported everyone was seated in court, awaiting the judge to commence proceedings.

Igboho and his wife, Ropo, have been in custody since their arrest at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, while boarding a flight for Germany, on Monday.

Vanguard News Nigeria