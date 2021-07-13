No fewer than 10 civil society groups have dismissed allegations of corruption scandal against the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) and its Managing Director, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali.

The CSOs, in a joint press statement co-signed by Comrade Lawrence Audu and Comrade Bassey Ukpong for the Good Governance and Advocacy Network (GGAN) on behalf of other groups, on Tuesday, said the allegations aim to distract Alkali.

According to the CSOs, the allegations of embezzlement of funds by the NEDC’s MD were based on assumption, without a single strand of confirmable evidence.

The statement noted that the accusers have decided to ignore some of the achievements of the NEDC, including hundreds of projects under education, health, agriculture, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and other social infrastructures.

The groups also recalled how the commission partnered the Borno State Government and others in the region under the Rapid Response Intervention (RRI) programme to address the challenge of damaged infrastructure and other facilities.

The statement further rubbished alleged nepotism in employment levelled against the MD, noting the NEDC Governing Board has all the six geo-political zones represented.

The CSOs, however, advised accusers and their cohorts to do more research on NEDC’s activities under Alkali and if possible visit the North-East to see for themselves.

The statement partly reads: “The NEDC under Alhaji Alkali trains people of the region in skills and acquisition, provides starter packs to over 5 000 Information Communication Technology (ICT) trainees every year. It has empowered a whooping 5000 women and youths on entrepreneurship, and another 2000 others for vocational skills in each of the 1,028 wards in the Northeast.

“These accusers and their cohorts should do more research and investigations on NEDC activities under Alkali. If the pressure group feels the House of Reps abandoned its probe of NEDC, there must be a reason. It’s either they have found nothing worthwhile in the allegations or they are still investigating.

But as usual, vilifiers would not like to speak about the glowing commendation of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, led by its chairman, Sen. Yusuf Abubakar on the Alkali-led NEDC management for its “outstanding performance” in humanitarian interventions in the region with these profound words, “…it is just one year, but it has performed tremendously well in the past year; especially in the area of humanitarian intervention.” The detractors can continue, but they won’t distract the focus of the NEDC boss from performance.”