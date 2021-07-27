By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

Unidentified assailants have reportedly killed a commercial motorcyclist at Oviri -Ogor community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was learned that the body and helmet of the deceased were found in an uncompleted building in the area, causing panic in the hitherto peaceful community.

A community source who craved anonymity said the hoodlums also made away with the motorcycle of the deceased.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying “there were marks of violence on his face and legs. His corpse was found and we were informed about it and we went there.”

He however noted that “I don’t know if the person is an okada rider or not because nobody has actually come up with the identity of the person.”

Vanguard News Nigeria