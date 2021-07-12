By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), on Monday, impounded at least 104 commercial motorcycles, popularly called, “okada” for violating state traffic laws by plying restricted routes in the state.

According to the report, the motorcycles were impounded around areas like Second Rainbow, Cele, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, and Okota, not only for playing restricted routes but endangering the lives of other road users.

Chairman, Lagos Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye, who led the operation stated that the seizure was in line with enforcement of the Lagos State Traffic Law and measures to halt the flagrant abuse of traffic laws by okada operators.

Jejeloye, stressed that the government was worried over the recklessness of okada operators in the state, hence, the clampdown to save their own lives and that of other road users.

He reiterated goverment’s determination not to allow okada operators to create chaos for other road users particularly on prohibited routes.

“It has become crucial for Government to prevent an increase in the trend of crime being perpetrated by motorcyclists in the metropolis,” taskforce boss stated.

Jejeloye, therefore, restated the agency’s commitment to continue the clampdown on recalcitrant motorcyclists plying restricted routes, adding that the move would help safeguard the security of lives and property.

He, therefore, called for the co-operation of residents by desisting from boarding okada in prohibited areas, stressing that the state traffic law is in the larger interest of the society.

Vanguard News Nigeria