China says it expects to see the number of 5G users exceed 560 million by 2023, according to a recent guideline on Tuesday.

By then, 5G network is expected to be used by over 40 per cent of personal mobile phone users, said the guideline issued by 10 state organs including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

ALSO READ: Buhari holds dinner with 109 Senators Tuesday night

The country will also create new consumption modes with 5G network, and expand penetration rate to above 35 per cent among major industrial companies.

By 2023, every 10,000 people in China will enjoy more than 18 5G base stations as the country steps up efforts to improve 5G coverage, the guideline said.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria