.

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has advised Chartered Secretaries and Administrators to leverage technology to improve their roles in organisations.

The Institute gave this advice during its Induction of two hundred and fifty-eight Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, in Lagos.

The inductees were inducted after successfully undergoing rigorous and exerting training and scaling the hurdle of the strenuous professional examination scheme of the Institute.

Speaking at the Induction ceremony, Julie Okah-Donli, Executive Chairman, Roost Foundation said: “To succeed in this age of technological advancement, Chartered Secretaries and Administrators will have to be receptive and accept an environment of continuous change.

Also Read: 2023: The familiar as unknown

“As the nature of work continues to change, with such things as distance working, with machines now performing complex tasks with greater speed and accuracy than humans can, Chartered Secretaries and Administrators must leverage on technology in their roles and allow for soft skills to be brought to the fore “Going forward, endeavour to find out your worth/value, learn to clearly define and communicate that value, and from this day forward answer to nothing less than what you are worth.”

In his welcome address, President/Chairman Council of ICSAN, Bode Ayeku advised Inductees to continue to improve on their skills, knowledge, and competencies to be at the top.

He said: “For the category of Inductees who are being admitted as graduates of ICSAN today, I congratulate you for having commenced a journey into a profession that is not only relevant today but which holds the prospects of continued relevance into the foreseeable future.

“I will advise that you continue to improve on your skills, knowledge, and competencies.

“You must continue to bear in mind that Chartered Secretaries are highly skilled professionals who are respected for the depth of their knowledge, competencies, versatility, mastery and adeptness in a broad range of fields including law, accounting, finance, management, governance and secretarial practices. “You must therefore continue to strive to consolidate your knowledge in all these areas to be on top of your game. The journey is on and stagnation should never be an option.”

Vanguard News Nigeria