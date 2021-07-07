By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Professor Muhammad Isah has commended the leadership of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, for ensuring staff of the Fund were sensitised on assets declaration to ensure full compliance with its provisions.

The Chairman stated that ITF organising a sensitization workshop was a testament to the organization’s resolve to ensure its staff were enlightened on assets declaration and code of conduct, which he described as key to fighting corruption.

Represented by Board Member of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Professor Samuel Ogundare, during a workshop for ITF staff on Strict Compliance with Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct Workshop for Public Officers in Jos, he stated that the workshop was pursuant to efforts by the current Management of the CCB to ensure the achievement of the Board’s mandate.

He noted the mandate was amongst others, to “establish and maintain a high standard of public morality in the conduct of Government business and to ensure that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of public morality and accountability.”

In his opening remarks, the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari stated that the ITF is renowned for its compliance with the regulations of sister Agencies such as the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Ari, according to a statement by Suleyol Chagu, Director, Public Affairs Department assured that “the ITF would continue to build a good working relationship with the Code of Conduct Bureau in order to achieve the mutual goal of nation-building.”

Vanguard News Nigeria