The CEO of CashBox, Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun asserted that the online saving platform has taught many Nigerians the habit of saving for rainy days.

Cashbox was founded in 2019 after a careful study of Nigerians’ saving habits, said Aigbogun.

“Saving money is always a good idea. But not everybody is good at it. However, just because you have never been good at saving doesn’t mean you can’t start saving today, that is where Cashbox comes in. Since inception, it has helped users save over N3 billion they would have ordinarily spent,” he said.

Speaking further he added: “With CashBox, you can save as low as ₦100 and as high as you want. Presently, we have over 100,000 active users who have downloaded CashBoxng on AppStore and Google play.”

Sydney Aigbogun, who graduated from the University of Lagos with a second class upper in Finance, started Forex trading in 2012 and then went on to found a consumer finance company in 2016.



“All the companies still exist to date, but I’ve had to take a back seat in those companies with all of my focus now on CashBox,” he explained.



People who save money with CashBox are in constant awe of how much they’re able to save in a very short period, he claimed.

“We pay monthly interests promptly and savers earn higher interests when they save more,” Aigbogun disclosed. “We have savers who got over ₦10,000 in monthly interest.”



For those still struggling to imbibe the saving habit, he offered practical advice: “Start by observing the 50-30-20 rule. It means that every month, you allocate 50% of your income to needs, 30% to wants and save 20% in your CashBox. This is a rule we encourage all Cashbox savers to adhere to.”



He added: “Many people make the mistake of waiting till they have a huge sum before they start saving, that’s wrong. On CashBox, you can start with as low as N100. Then you gradually start building it up.”