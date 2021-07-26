By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, in collaboration with a private organization, Messrs Awabike, has launched a pilot phase for Lagos Bike Share Scheme, with 1,000 bikes, line with the United Nations sustainable development goals of reducing green gas emission in the state.

Speaking on the occasion held in the premises of Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Director- General, Office of Public-Private Partnerships, Mr. Ope George, said, said the scheme aimed at reducing emission of carbon-monoxide being emitted by vehicles on the road if many people key into the initiative as well as running rough roads.

The bike-share scheme is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short-term basis for a token fee without incurring the costs and responsibilities associated with ownership.

George, represented by Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Corporate Communications and Stakeholders Engagement, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi stated: “The partnership between Messrs. Awabike and the Lagos State Government on a bicycle (bike) share scheme is in line with the Lagos State Smart City initiative and addresses several United Nations sustainable development goals whilst fulfilling the Traffic and Transportation management aspect of the Lagos State Government’s THEMES agenda.

“We in the Office of Public-Private Partnerships believe that this project is a laudable one that will promote environmental stability while enhancing economic opportunities for the benefit of the state.

“The concept originated from Europe in 1965 and has spread immensely across the globe. This scheme allows people to rent bikes from point A to return at point B.

“Today more than 10,000 public bikes schemes of varying sizes and specifications run in more than 50 countries in the world, examples of countries that run this dock-based system include: London, Milan, Paris, Beijing, and Marrakech (Morocco).

“The proposed bike- share d scheme will run a service system where users are expected to download the Awa Store application and follow instructions to sign up.

“Users are expected to use the barcode via the application to unlock the bicycles and ride to their intended destination.

“The bikes possess locks and cargo baskets and they come with gearing, finders, and lights that make urban biking safe and enjoyable.”