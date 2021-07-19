By Bashir Bello

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has described persons calling on foreign powers to interfere in the internal affairs of security situation in the country as unpatriotic Nigerians.

The Governor spoke against the backdrop of recent calls by prominent Nigerians, on international bodies and foreign powers to forcefully interfere in the nation’s internal affairs vis-a-vis the security situation in the country.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by the Director-General, Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, Governor Masari observed that, “As a sovereign nation, Nigeria deserves the respect of foreign nations whatever their status on the global stage may be.

“For any compatriot to wilfully call on foreign powers to meddle in the internal affairs of Nigeria, is to display the highest level of unpatriotism.

“No responsible citizen, least of all those who are the foremost beneficiaries on the commonwealth, would encourage foreign powers to interfere in the internal affairs of their nation, regardless of its adversities”.

He charged the Nigerian elite “to borrow a leaf from their counterparts in those foreign powers and guard Nigeria’s sovereignty jealously.

ALSO Explain: Eid-el-Kabir: Jettison differences for unity, Shaibu, Edo Dep Gov tells Nigerians

“In those climes, the leading citizens partner with the governments to protect and advance national interest. They do not go to the marketplace to expose the perceived inadequacy of their leaders.

“At these trying moments, what the nation’s leadership requires is support by way of concrete advice in private, not going public with unsubstantiated accusations which defy reason and logic.

For those wrapping the insecurity situation in the country in religious and ethnic cloak, the Katsina state Governor further noted that “adversities do not respect any boundaries, be them religious, ethnic or regional.

“The insecurity buffeting the country is not limited to one section of the country, or affecting only one ethnic group or the adherents of only one religion. It doesn’t spare even social status”.

While calling for more commitments and prayers from Nigerians for the continued survival of the nation as one corporate entity, Governor Masari urged Muslims to look beyond the merriments and focus on the lesson of the Eid-el-Kabir, which is a sacrifice in obedience to the Command of the Creator, Allah (SWT).

Vanguard News Nigeria