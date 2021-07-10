Gov. Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa State, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has done well for Nigerians in ensuring infrastructural development to fast track sustainable social and economic development in the country.

Badaru also lauded President Buhari over the implementation of the agriculture transformation and National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP), amongst others.

The governor made the commendation at the grand reception of Sen. Grace Bent (PDP – Adamawa South), who decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Bent is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT) before joining the APC and represented Adamawa South Senatorial District at the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011.

Badaru said the Buhari administration had made giant stride towards improving road, rail, aviation and power infrastructure as well as various interventions designed to address social, economic and security challenges in the country

“Buhari is honest, transparent and sleep with Nigerians at heart.

“Nigerians begin to see the effort of Buhari in all sectors and people are now joining the APC in thousands,” he said.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, congratulated Sen. Bent for joining the party.

Buni, represented by the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani assured that she would be carried along and treated like other members of the party.

In his remarks, Prof. Tahir Mamman, an APC stalwart, urged members of the party to unite and support its leadership to enable it to win subsequent elections.

“Without unity all the struggle will go to nothing.” (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria