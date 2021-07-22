By Nwafor Sunday

Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has arrived Cour De’appal De Cotonou, a court in Benin Republic.

Igboho, a Yoruba Nation agitator was arrested few days ago in Cotonou by the International Criminal Police Organisation.

Reports have it that he would be tried for immigration-related offences.

Igboho’s lawyer, Yomi Alliyu (SAN), had alleged that his client and wife were arrested in Benin Republic on their way to Germany.

He also alleged that his client is facing inhuman treatment, as his legs and hands are allegedly tied like an animal in police custody.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria