BREAKING: Sound Sultan, 44, dies of throat cancer

Sound Sultan

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular singer, Lanre Fasasi better known as Sound Sultan, is dead.

The 44 years old ‘Jagbajantis’ crooner, lost it to his battle with cancer of the throat.

Dr. Kayode Fasasi, in a statement on behalf of the Fasasi family, made the revelation.

He said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan.

“He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings. We, his family, will appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”

In May, Sound Sultan had reacted to news about his cancer diagnosis by saying, via Instagram, “I must not ignore the massive show of love. Thank you all.

“I will tell you my story myself it will be true then not false.”

