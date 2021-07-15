*Senate concedes INEC’s power to NCC, as Lawan forces Senators into closed-door session

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CONFUSION, anger has enveloped the hallowed chamber as Senators consider the Report of the Electoral Bill, 2021 which is a Bill for an Act to repeal the Electoral Act No.6, 2010 and enact the Electoral Act 2021, to regulate the conduct of federal, state and area councils in the Federal Capital Territory elections.

The confusion and anger came as the Senator Ahmad Lawan-led Senate has now conceded the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, that will now transmit results of elections.

According to what they voted for, NCC and the National Assembly will take over the work of INEC by transmitting the results against the backdrop that INEC cannot carry out the electronic transmission of results unless the NCC and the National Assembly approved.

However, trouble started when after the presentation of the report by the Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya(APC, Kano South) read the report and the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Sabi Abdullahi(APC, Niger North) moved for an amendment of clause 52(3).

The original 52(3) as contained in the report under consideration read: “The Commission may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.”

But in his amendment to the content as contained in the clause, Senator Sabi Abdullahi said: “The Commission may consider the electronic transmission of results provided that the national coverage as adjudged by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and approved by the National Assembly.”

This did not go down well with some Senators as Senator Dickson Seriake (PDP, Bayelsa West) moved for what is contained in the recommendation, but was voted out.

There was a stalemate and closed-door session later followed.

Details…

