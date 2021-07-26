By Nwafor Sunday

Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have been arrested by security operatives.

They were arrested at the Abuja High Court. They came to support their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested in an African country last month and was extradited to Nigeria.

Kanu was alleged to have jumped bail and travelled outside the country, after soldiers were alleged to have attacked his home in Abia state.

Some of the arrested IPOB members were chanting songs in support of Kanu and demanding his freedom. They were seen putting on Jewish apparel.

Recall that Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Mazi Kanu yesterday warned Kanu’s supporters not to come close to the court premises, or wear the secessionist clothes.

