Forced into Executive Session

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives witnessed rowdy moments Thursday morning over the passage of three per cent equity shares for the host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB.

At first, it was not clear what the issue was.

Many people had thought the issue had to do with the consideration of the Electoral Bill which the House was expected to do this morning.

Members had armed themselves with the copies of the Electoral Bill, waiting for the procession of the Speaker into the chamber to begin the business of the day.

It was not until lawmakers from the Niger Delta region, noticeably, Hon Chinyere Igwe and Hon Boma Goodhead from Rivers State and the Hon Bede Eke from Imo State started shouting “five per cent”, gesticulating with their hands to draw attention that it became clearer of what the issue was.

Midway into the shouting spree, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and the principal officers matched into the chamber.

Seeing the charged atmosphere, Gbajabiamila called for executive session of the House.

As at the time of filing this report, the members were still in the closed door session.

