By Nwafor Sunday

As the trial of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu begins today, the officials of the Department of the State Services, DSS, have refused some lawyers, Journalists and fans entrance to the court room, where the hearing is taking place.

Kanu is being charged with treasonable felony. The IPOB leader was accused of inciting violence for his agitation for an independent Republic of Biafra.

However, reacting to today’s hearing, the Coordinator of Igbo Lawyers all over the world, alleged that he came from Aba, Abia state and was denied access to the court room.

Other lawyers who spoke with Vanguard, also condemned the inaccessibility of the courtroom and doubted if the hearing would be fair on Kanu.

Vanguard News Nigeria