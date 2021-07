The members of the Nigerian Police have arrested more suspects over the death of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga.

Late Mr Ataga was murdered June 15 as alleged lead suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, has gone from admitting to the crime to recently retracting her initial statement.

The House of Representatives had, less than 24 hours ago, asked the Inspector General of Police to stop parading Chidinma for interviews, stressing that she must not die in custody.

