BREAKING: Gunshots at Imo Assembly as 6 lawmakers get suspension

Chief Whip sacked, standing committees dissolved

I have to be mute for now ― Ezerioha

By Chinonso Alozie

Sporadic gunshots on Thursday took over the space of the Imo State House of Assembly, as six lawmakers of the House were suspended.

The Speaker, Paul Emeziem, who announced the suspension of the lawmakers at the floor of the House, said that their suspension was based on “conducting themselves in an unparliamentary manner.”

But Vanguard was told that it was after the plenary had been concluded on the suspension of the lawmakers that there were gunshots in the air said to be from the security operatives as a result of which both lawmakers and workers scampered for their safety.

Vanguard also gathered that some of the suspended lawmakers stormed the hallowed chambers and protested that their suspension would not be effective.

Among the suspended lawmakers, four were members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the other two members, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The suspended members included Uche Ogbuagu (APC, Ikeduru) Dominic Ezerioha (APC, Oru West) Micheal Crown (APC, Ihitte Uboma) Kennedy Ibe (APC, Obowo) Anyadike Nwosu ( PDP, Ezinihitte Mbaise), and Phillip Ejiogu (PDP, Owerri North).

Also, the Speaker sacked the Chief Whip of the House, Arthur Eqwim (Ideato North), and replaced him with Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre). In the same development, the Speaker, Emeziem, has dissolved all the standing committees in the House.

However, one of the suspended lawmakers, Mr. Ezerioha who spoke to Vanguard briefly said: “For now I have to be mute. I represent Oru West and my people have to decide.”

