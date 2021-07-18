The popular Prince Ebeano Supermarket at Lokogoma district in Abuja was on fire late on Saturday.

Mr Ibrahim Muhammad, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Capital Territory Fire Service confirmed the development in an interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Muhammad said that fire fighters from several fire service stations in Asokoro, Garki, Games Village and the National Judicial Institute in Abuja combated the “massive” fire.

According to him, the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

He said that it was not yet known if lives were lost and the extent of property lost in the incident.

“Until after the fire has been put off we cannot say if any life was lost to the inferno,” Muhammad said. (NAN)

