By Esther Onyegbula

Suspected cultists have gone on a rampage, attacking and injuring several people in Otto Awori and Ijanikin communities in the Ojo local government area of Lagos state.

Both communities came under heavy cultists attack on Sunday morning at about 11 am in a free-for-all by waring cultists.

Although the cause of the crisis is yet to be ascertained when Vanguard got to the scene police officers attached to Ijanikin Divisional Police were seen shooting canisters of teargas into the air from the Vespa bus stop to Ile oba bus stop as the suspected cultists were seen fleeing.

