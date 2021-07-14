(BREAKING) COVID-19: UNILAG closes campus indefinitely, lectures will be virtual

By Adesina Wahab & Elizabeth Osayande

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has announced the indefinite closure of campus from Thursday, 15th July due to the spread of COVID-19.

This is as the institution directed that students should leave the hall of residence, noting that henceforth, lectures will be conducted online.

A statement by the Dean of Students Affairs, Mr Ademola Adeleke titled” Immediate closure of hostels to check the spread of Covid-19 on campus,” the school management said the step was to check the spread of the disease.

“To check the spread of COVID-19 on campus, the University Senate has directed that all students vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday 15 July 2021. No access will be granted to any student after 12.00 noon on 15 July.

“The hostels will be locked indefinitely therefore students are advised to move all their personal effects at once. Lectures for the rest of the semester will be delivered virtually with effect from 26th July 2021.”

In another statement by the Head of the Information Unit of the school, Mrs Nonye Ogwuma, she explained that the university commenced physical lecture at end of May 2021 when the positivity rate of the COVID-19 infection dropped to about one per cent.

“The University Management continued to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in all the teaching and learning spaces as well as the student halls of residence. In addition, the COVID-19 vaccination was made available to the staff and students through the support of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council.

“Lately, some students have tested positive. These students have been sent to the appropriate designated facilities in the State and contact tracing has enabled us to identify those who have had exposure and directed them to isolate.

“The situation is, indeed, worrisome especially noting the reluctance of the majority of students to comply with the COVID-19 prevention protocols. To avoid the escalation of cases on campus, the University Senate at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, 14th of July 2021 approved that all students vacate the halls of residence by 12.00 pm on Thursday indefinitely. Lectures for the rest of the semester will continue to be delivered virtually with effect from 26th July 2021,” she said.

In a related development, the management of the Lagos State University, LASU, through the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, CIPPR, Mr Ademola Adekoya, explained the various steps put in place by the management to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The statement was titled ” A potential third wave of Covid-19 pandemic: Management mandates compliance with protocols.”

“Lagos State government over the weekend announced the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the state. This is as a result of the recent increase in the number of positive cases being reported and the increased occupancy rate at the Isolation Centres. This has necessitated the need for proactive measures to mitigate the spread of the infection on our campuses.

“The University Management, therefore, mandates all members of LASU community to adhere to all the preventive protocols as designed by NCDC to curtail any spread. The measures include; Compulsory & Proper use of facemask in public places. Regular handwashing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based sanitiser, maintenance of physical distance of two metres, maintenance of 50%o per cent occupancy rate of halls, classrooms, offices, worship centres, etc, temperature checks at entrances.

“The entrances to the campuses already have water taps for handwashing by all visitors, students inclusive. Veronica buckets, Infra-Red thermometers and Alcohol-based sanitiser had been distributed to all faculties and Centres.

“Management insists on the enforcement of these items. Deans, Directors, Faculty Members, Heads of Units, Members of Staff, Security Officers, Porters and Cleaners assigned to faculties, buildings and halls are mandated to ensure adherence.

“Students are also enjoined to make provisions for personal facemasks and hand sanitisers to further enhance the efforts of the University Management.”

