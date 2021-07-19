Multichoice Nigeria, Monday revealed that season six of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show will begin on July 24.

Disclosing this while briefing Journalists, Martin Mabudu, Multichoice customer officer, said that this year’s edition of the reality show will run for 72 days and end on October 3, 2021.

Recall that Olamilekan Agbeleshe, aka Laycon won BBNaija Lockdown edition last year.

He went home with N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

In 2019, the BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, won N30 million prize money, as well as other mouth-watering gifts.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria