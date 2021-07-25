By Ibrahim Wuyo

Bandits who kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state, have on Sunday, released 28 of the students.

These students have spent 20 days in captivity.

Rev. John Joseph Hayab , Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), in Kaduna state, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

It could be recalled that the bandits raided the school on the 5 of July, 2021 and kidnapped 121 students after killing two military personnel.

The bandits had, reportedly demanded for N60 million ransom before they would release the students.

The authorities are yet to react to the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria