(BREAKING) Baba Ijesha: Princess identifies two other suspects who sexually harassed her daughter

By Henry Ojelu

Ace Comedienne, Damilola Adekanya, also known as Princess, on Tuesday identified another two suspects who also allegedly sexually harassed her 14-year-old foster child.

During her evidence in chief Tuesday, Princess had narrated before the Lagos Special Offences Court how Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha allegedly raped her 14-year-old foster daughter in her residence.

The matter however took a new twist on Tuesday when the defence team led by Babatunde Ogala, SAN, during cross examination confronted Princess with a report she had made at the police station accusing one of her neighbours Damola Adekola of sexually harassing her daughter.

The defence team also confronted Princess with an allegation she had made against her gateman accusing him of exposing himself indecently to her daughter.

When asked why the first suspect, Adekola was arrested by the police Princess confirmed that it was in connection with an allegation by her daughter that he had attempted to sexually harass her in December 2020.

She also affirmed that she did not formally report the matter to the police until April 20, 2021.

The question by Babatunde, SAN, and the response from Princess followed thus:

Babatunde: Who is Damilola Adekola?

Princess: He is my Neighbour.

Babatunde: What did you have together?

Princess: We have some business together.

Babatunde: Why was he arrested by the police?

Princess: Because I was told by the victim that he attempted to sexually harass her.

Babatunde: When did the alleged molestation occurred?

Princess: In December 2020.

Babatunde: When did you report to the police?

Princess: A week after Baba Ijesha was arrested.

Babatunde: Why did it take you this long to report?

Princess: I can’t remember.

Immediately after the cross examination, journalists and members of the public inside the court were ordered out of the court to allow the victim who is a minor to give her testimony.

The matter was subsequently adjourned till August 11, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria