Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been transferred to the city of Sao Paulo for a possible emergency surgery.

Bolsonaro was taken by ambulance from the military hospital in Brasilia to an airbase, footage from Brazilian television showed on Wednesday afternoon.

He was diagnosed with an intestinal obstruction, according to a statement from the presidential press office.

His doctor decided to send the president to Sao Paulo, where he will undergo further testing to determine whether emergency surgery is necessary.

An initial statement had said 66-year-old Bolsonaro was taken to hospital in Brasilia early Wednesday to find out the cause of his persistent hiccups on the advice of his medical team.

He was originally supposed to remain under observation in hospital or at home for 24 to 48 hours, according to the statement, which said he was doing well.

Bolsonaro had complained of persistent hiccups in recent days, which he also spoke about in his weekly social media broadcast.

