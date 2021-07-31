.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect on Saturday ambushed security operatives escorting APC stakeholders near Kareto village, who were on their way to Damasak, Mobbar and Abadam Local Government Areas in Nothern Borno to participate in Saturday ward congresses of the party.

Damasak and Abadam shares a border with the Niger Republic and are about a 200km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Sources said, the attack which has claimed some lives including security operatives, hindered the conduct of the exercise in two local government areas, as the delegation withdrew and aborted the journey back to Maiduguri.

All efforts to get confirmation from the police public relations officer, DSP Eket Okon proved abortive at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria