BDCs still providing forex services ― ABCON

By Babajide Komolafe

Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has assured members of the public that Bureaux De Change (BDCs) are still providing foreign exchange services.

ABCON President, Aminu Gwadabe gave this assurance stressing that the recent pronouncement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not stop BDCs from providing foreign exchange services as allowed by their operating licenses and also in their operating guidelines.

He said: “BDCs are licensed to provide retail forex services, including buying from the public and also selling to end-users for allowable transactions namely Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA), payment of medical and school fees.

He added that while the dollar sale from CBN had helped in enhancing supply, the fact remains that BDCs are empowered to source forex from other sources and also to provide various services to members of the public.

“While the CBN has stopped dollar sale to BDCs, it has not canceled their operating licenses, or banned them from providing forex services to members of the public”, he added.

“At ABCON, we urge our members to see the CBN pronouncement has a wake-up call and opportunity to widen their customer base and deepen their business.

“ABCON has always worked with the CBN to ensure proper working of the FX market and in line with this principle, we will engage with the apex bank to address and resolve all the issues that led to the recent action, including identification and sanctioning of earring BDCs, where necessary.

“In addition to this, and in view of the fact that BDCs have been very effective in ensuring stable exchange rate, ABCON will work with relevant stakeholders including law enforcement agencies to develop a National BDC Policy with the aim of enhancing the contribution of the BDC subsector to the nation’s economy.

To this end, ABCON has called for a zonal nationwide meeting of members to discuss the action of the CBN and obtain contribution for the National BDC Policy”, he said.

