



As viewers are getting to know the housemates for the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6, ‘Shine Ya Eye’, interesting revelations are being unveiled.

One of the female housemates who introduced herself as Arin during the live show on Sunday disclosed that she has seventeen piercings on her body.

She said: “I had 23 piercings but closed seven. So, I have 17 piercings now.

“I’m a curator, I’m bringing creativity into the house.

“I’m also expressive and could be reactive.”

Arin is the fifth female housemate to be introduced to the house.